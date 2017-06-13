As decks get cleared for GST roll out on July 1, what’s in store for FMCG sector?

Moneycontrol News

As the stage gets set for a rollout of the goods and services tax (GST), several expert voices have raised concerns about the ‘disruption’ that will be seen in the initial months of its implementations.

For instance, it was foreseen that there could be a shortage of medicines as the supply channel will resort to de-stocking. Similarly, for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) goods, the fear of de-stocking by wholesale and other channels have kept them on their feet.

This disruption, experts say, could have an impact in the short term for the sector, but stick to their positive views in the longer run.

Among the flurry of views, Credit Suisse and UBS have highlighted the impact on the wholesale part of supply chain.

Credit Suisse believes that GST-induced volatility will mask the real growth trends for a few quarters, largely due to downstocking of commodities. “Real demand growth will be hard to fathom for the next three quarters,” analysts at the firm wrote in the report.

“We expect distributors and retailers to down-stock before GST as transition rules imply a loss of credit on excise already paid. We estimate a 4-7% loss of credit on closing stock,” the global brokerage house wrote in its report. Companies will compensate partly for this but not without having made distributors reduce stocks so as to restrict their compensation, it added.

Having said that, it contradicts with the Street’s view that the entire wholesale channel across the board will de-stock. “They may react depending on whether they expect a price increase or drop and may instead stock up before compliance becomes more stringent,” the report mentioned.

In fact, those with lower inventory levels will be least impacted, it added. “HUL and ITC have the leanest inventory and lower wholesale salience. Colgate has higher wholesale share and may see maximum downstocking given the drop in toothpaste prices,” it said in the report.

On the other hand, UBS highlighted how companies so far achieved volume growth by extending credit to the trade. Despite this, execution-oriented companies improved their cash cycles and maintained dividend yields year on year, he added. In fact, it believes that the Street has not completely priced in the positive impact on the sector.

Going forward, it expects GST to increase compliance with tax regulations and ‘formalise’ the sector and help bring the gap down between formal and informal industries.

However, it expects hiccups on the wholesale front as firms with greater dependence on this chain could face greater disruption. The price difference could fall 2-3 percent and improve scope for market share acquisition and volume growth.

Speaking on the anti-profiteering clause, the research firm believes that it is a blessing in disguise and will help companies achieve volume growth without compromising on margins.

Is this growth priced in?