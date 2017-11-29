As bitcoin bubble talk surfaces, here's a look at other manias in history

The buzz around cryptocurrencies is rising, thanks to the ever-increasing value of bitcoin, which has now skyrocketed to USD 10,000. This means the digital currency is up about 10 times this year.

In 2010, bitcoin was trading at a few cents. In rupee terms, that translates into an investment worth Rs 1 lakh back then turning into Rs 625 crore today.

While bitcoin enthusiasts point to the promising uses that the virtual currency — and its underlying technology blockchain — potentially offers, others are sceptical.

But while the jury is still out on whether bitcoin is in a bubble — any bubble has to burst for it to be labelled as such, effectively making it identifiable only in hindsight — we have the luxury of hindsight in past cases.

Moneycontrol takes a look at five bubbles that gripped people in a mass hysteria and led to a substantial increase in asset prices before they collapsed under their own weight.

The Dutch Tulip Mania

Back in 1634-1637, the Dutch took a fancy to the tulip, a rare and exotic flower that was a favourite among the high society. The flower soon became a status symbol, fuelling a boom in prices of tulips that soon developed into a full-fledged mania.

As tulip prices skyrocketed, it reached a point where speculators bought them in exchange of worldly possessions. But the bubble soon popped driving masses of people into huge losses, and making many bankrupt. The bursting of the bubble even took a toll on the economy, sending the Netherlands into a mild shock that lasted for many years.

The Mississippi Bubble

France was reeling under pressure and was near bankrupt from war. This is when it sought the help of Scottish economic theorist John Law. He suggested creating a bank where gold and silver could be deposited. People, in turn, would get paper money or bank notes that would be equal to the value of gold and silver deposits.

Law then acquired the Mississippi Company, which was said to have government backing for international trading, a company which became the subject of much speculation.

As stock prices of the company, driven by money provided by Law's own bank, which had little backing by way of gold, the tide reversed when sellers started selling shares and started demanding profits paid through gold.

What followed was an economic collapse bigger than the one France had started with.

Japan’s Bubble Economy of the 1980s

After Japan got back to its feet post World War II through an intensive reconstruction effort, the country saw an economic boom, dubbed the Japanese economic miracle -- helped in part by a rapid improvement in its manufacturing standards, a depreciating yen and oodles of foreign capital that flooded the economy.

But the flow of capital was too much, and found its way into asset classes such as real estate and stock prices. The Nikkei rose from 2,000 in 1965 to 40,000 in 1989 before falling by about 80 percent as reality set in.

The euphoria in property was worse: at the peak, investors could sell a flat in Tokyo and buy a bungalow anywhere else in the world.

Dotcom boom of late '90s and early 2000

Back in the late 1990s, investors took a fancy for internet companies as the narrative about how the 'new economy' would change the global economy looked compelling. The Nasdaq, a benchmark comprising shares of technology companies, went up several times.

Reality hit hard as valuations started to come undone for companies that practically had zero earnings potential.

The bubble burst in early 2000 when technology stocks dived and Nasdaq came down to 1000 from 5000 by 2002. This also led to the recession in US.

United States housing bubble

Soon after the recession following the dotcom bust and September 11, the Federal Reserve started to ease interest rates in a bid to boost the economy.

The perception among some economists was that should there be a rebound in the real estate sector, it would lead to a broader ripple effect in the economy -- so much that economists like Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman called for an outright bubble.

So prices did start rising, aided in no small part by commercial banks that threw caution to the wind while handing out loans to unworthy buyers (even something called as ninja loans emerged, 'no income, no job and no assets'). Investment banks joined the party, helping commercial banks repackage these loans into financial instruments so complex ratings agencies termed the debt virtually risk-free. The instruments would then be sold to investors globally eager to take part in the US boom.

Finally, as prices levelled off, it started first a trickle and then a torrent of selling in property that caused a nationwide fall in prices. This triggered a mass wave of defaults that nearly bankrupted the banking system and sent the economy into a tailspin.