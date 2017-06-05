Arun Jaitley promises to battle NPA stress; ICICI, HDFC, IndusInd could emerge as winners

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty Bank index which has already rallied nearly 30 percent to fresh record highs hit last week, is still saddled with rising non-performing assets (NPA) in the banking system. The public sector banks which still looks like a risky play, investors should focus more on private players like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley stressed that reviving banking sector and investment in private sector top his priority list.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and banks are working on a list of defaulters and will put out the list soon, he said. Last month, the RBI had said it would reconstitute and expand the oversight committee to deal with the menace of non-performing assets (NPAs).

However, the reality on the ground still remains unchanged. The stress levels remain unchanged for banks for the quarter ended March 31. Overall stress remains unchanged in 4Q, with debt having interest cover (IC) less than 1, which stands at 40 percent, Credit Suisse said in a report.

The corporate profitability continues to be subdued (EBITDA -4% QoQ), and the aggregate IC is down to a low of 2.1x. The weak continue to get weaker, as companies with IC less than 1 saw EBITDA decline 35% YoY.

“The share of debt with loss-making companies rose to 36 percent from 32 percent. The share of power debt with IC less than 1 has risen to ~70 percent in our sample. The share of telecom debt with IC less than 1 has increased to 57 percent (USD 23 billion),” said the report.

The report further highlighted that even as steel prices were up 80 percent in FY17, 55 percent of the steel debt has IC which is less than 1, highlighting the over-leverage. “We estimate up to 70 percent reduction in interest cost may be needed to reach an IC of 1,” it said.

State-owned banks are saddled with NPAs worth Rs 6 lakh crore. Adding other restructured assets, the total stressed assets in the banking system is pegged at Rs 8-9 lakh crore.

The total bank NPAs now stands at Rs7.7 tn which is 9.6 percent of the loans outstanding. Total impaired loans at 15 percent (Rs12 tn, with 30% cover) is now close to our stress estimate of 17% (Rs14 tn), highlights Credit Suisse.

The global investment bank further added that the large stressed companies need a 30-80 percent reduction in interest burden to fully cover interest at current profitability. Therefore, stress resolution will need additional provisioning and capital.

“ICICI is the only corporate lender that appears comfortable on capital. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank are our preferred picks,” it said.