Airtel shows V-P Pallab Mitra the door

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has terminated the services of its Vice-President and Head of Alliances Pallab Mitra for alleged violation of code of conduct.

"All employees are hereby advised that the company has terminated the services of Pallab Mitra, Vice-President and Head-Alliance, with immediate effect for violation of the company's code of conduct," Airtel Chief Human Resource Officer B Srikanth said in a communication to employees.

Mitra could not be reached for his comments.

Airtel spokesperson said: "The company's code of conduct is of paramount importance and it follows a policy of zero tolerance in the event of any violation of the same."

Srikanth said: "Please desist from dealing with this person, or in sharing any information whatsoever with him, verbally or in writing or through messaging."

Mitra has worked with Airtel for about 12 years with a gap of around five and half years in between.

He started working with Airtel in 2001 as head of commerce for about 4 years. Mitra left the company in February 2010 to join Tata Teleservices.

His second innings at Airtel started from September 2015 onwards after his one-and-half year stint with wi-fi firm Ozone Networks.

Airtel learnt about the purported code of conduct violation by Mitra from a whistleblower after which it conducted a probe into the matter, the communication said.

"...investigation, thereafter, substantiated the allegations," Srikanth said.