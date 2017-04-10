Aircel-Maxis: CBI for more steps to bring Malaysian accused to

The CBI today told a special court here that more steps are needed to be taken to secure the presence of Malaysian nationals T Ananda Krishnan and Augustus Ralph Marshall in the Aircel-Maxis deal case as arrest warrants against them have been pending.

The probe agency told Special Judge O P Saini that no response has been received from the accused, who have been charge-sheeted by the CBI, along with former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi, in the case.

"Warrants are still pending and the summons have not been complied with. No response has been received from any of the accused so far...More steps need to be taken to secure their presence before the court," the CBI told the court.

It also informed that requests have been sent to Interpol which are pending.

"It is they (Interpol) who have to execute it," the agency said after which the court put up the matter for further hearing on May 5.

While issuing arrest warrants against Krishnan and Marshall on September 24 last year, the court had ordered that the trial against them and two Malaysia based firms -- Astro All Asia Network PLC and Maxis Communication Berhad -- be segregated from that of the Maran brothers and two other companies.

It had noted that appearance of those based in Malaysia may take a long time leading to a delay in the proceedings.

The court had on February 2 this year discharged Marans and others in the case, saying the charges were based on "misreading of official files", speculation and surmises of the complainant.

The CBI had filed the charge sheet against the accused for offences punishable under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.