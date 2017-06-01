After muted GDP growth, monsoon and RBI action to dictate market trend: Analysts

Moneycontrol News

India's gross domestic product (GDP) slowed in the March quarter hit by demonetisation shock which took out high-value currency notes out of circulation back in November 2016 resulting in fall in spending as well as corporate investment.

Even though GDP data shows moderation for the quarter ended March, markets recovered after initial shock immediately after demonetisation and went on hitting record highs in the year 2017. The S&P BSE Sensex hit a fresh record high of 31,255.28 ahead of GDP data this week.

The next crucial trigger for the market as highlighted by analysts is the progress of monsoon as well as the outcome of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy review later in the month of June.

The Indian economy grew at 7.1 percent in 2016-17, the government said in new estimates on Wednesday, identical to the expansion projected in February, but slower than the previous year’s 8 percent growth.

A 6.1 percent growth in January-March quarter, however, indicated that the economy is still smarting under the demonetisation shock. Chief Statistician of India TCA Anant, however, cautioned against reading too much about demonetisation’s impact from the GDP data.

We have collated view from analysts and economists on D-Street post Q4 GDP data:

Amar Ambani, Head of Research. IIFL Wealth

India’s economy witnessed the slowest growth in last 16 quarters, as the fourth quarter saw a contraction in construction and slowdown in financial services. Agriculture and manufacturing also lost steam. The RBI commentary next week will be anxiously awaited.

Tushar Pendharkar, Head of Research, Right Horizons Investment Advisory Services

Q4 GDP growth at 6.1 percent is significantly lower than the predicted figure of over 7 percent and it could badly impact the market for few days. However, we believe that it happened due to demonetisation and thus it could be a one-time effect.

On time monsoon, government spending and earnings revival are the near-term triggers for the market that will offset the impact in Q1FY18.

Upasna Bhardwaj, Sr. Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank

The sharp slowdown in Q4FY16-17 continues to reiterate the fact that demonetisation has taken a toll on FY17 growth, and this conforms with the already tepid high-frequency data.

While the slowdown in the economy was already visible before demonetisation, it became more pronounced in the second half of the financial year. Going ahead, we expect the consumption led story to continue and it will remain the key catalyst of growth aided by easing financial conditions, higher rural wages and boost from impending salary hikes for the state, with exports providing further support.

Devendra Kumar Pant, Chief Economist, India Ratings & Research

The FY17 GDP growth was marginally higher than India Ratings’ (Ind-Ra’s) estimate of 7 percent. GDP growth was supported by higher growth of net taxed on products (12.8%).

However, GVA growth of 6.6% (Ind-Ra forecast: 6.9%) is lowest since FY15. The impact of demonetization is clearly visible in fourth quarter GVA growth of manufacturing (declined to 5.3% from 8.2% in the third quarter) and trade hotels, transport & communication and services related to broadcasting (declined to 6.5% from 8.3% in the third quarter).

Nikhil Gupta, Chief Economist, Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd

Although real GDP growth disappointed the markets, it made complete sense to us. India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth decelerated to 6.1 percent on a YoY basis in 4QFY17, much lower than the market consensus of 7.1 percent but in line with our estimate of 6.2 percent.

Accordingly, real GDP grew 7.1 percent on a YoY basis for the full-year FY17 which was in line with our estimate of 7.2 percent and lower than the market consensus of 7.7 percent.

Vaibhav Agrawal, Head of Research and ARQ, at Angel Broking

The GDP estimates that came in on Wednesday clearly shows the impact of the demonetisation. The real GDP for the fourth quarter expanded at 6.1 percent as against market estimates of 7.1 percent.

While numbers are subdued we believe that this was expected after demonetisation. We do not expect demonetisation impact to spill over in FY18 as multiple sectors are showing signs of recovery as well as a positive thrust from the normal monsoon.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.