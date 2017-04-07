App
Apr 07, 2017 08:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy the bigger dips

Anuj Singhal
Anuj Singhal
Stocks Editor | CNBC-TV18

Geo-political risk are the best buying opportunities, so if the market declines big and I mean really big say 100-200 points because of this attack and if the tensions escalate, crude goes up a lot and if the market falls because of that 100-200 points then that is the great buying opportunity.

The problem is that the market my sense is would have anyway fallen today at least in the first half because in general yesterday was quite okay I mean first dip normally gets bought so that is what happened yesterday.

Watch video for more...

