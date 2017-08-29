A close below 9,685 on Nifty will negate bullish view; 7 stocks which can give up to 17% return

Moneycontrol News

Last week, Nifty50 tested the lower band of its trading range and hit an intraday low of 9740. From those levels, once again the bulls showed tremendous resilience and drove Nifty above 9,900 in Monday’s session.

Broadly speaking, Nifty is likely to consolidate in a range of 9950 - 9685 levels and only either way breakout or breakdown will dictate the near-term trend, suggest experts.

“On a directional basis, we continue to maintain our positive stance and expect the index to rally higher as the weekly Higher Top Higher Bottom formation is still intact. Also, the RSI (14) has started inching up after taking support near 60 levels,” Aditya Agarwal, Head Technical Research, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“On the higher side, Nifty will face supply pressure around 9950-9980 and if indices manage to sustain above that than further short covering is expected that can take nifty towards it previous high level of 10,140,” he said.

He further added that aggressive Put writing in 9900 -9800 strike option in Monday's trade also indicate that ongoing pullback will continue and Nifty will find strong support around 9,880-9,840 levels in case of any short term correction.

However, a close below 9685 on a closing basis will negate our bullish view and in that case, Nifty can correct till 9580-9520 levels.

Here are the lists of seven stocks which are likely to give 17% return in the short term:

Analyst: Aditya Agarwal, Head Technical Research, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd

Pidilite Industries: Buy Around 832 to 825| Target Rs890| Stop Loss Rs799| Time frame 12 to 15 trading sessions| Return 6%

After posting an all-time high of around 839; stock slipped into consolidation and formed a Triangle pattern. During last Thursday, stock confirmed its breakout from the said pattern.

Looking at the weekly chart, the RSI (14) took support near 60 and started rallying higher. The daily 9-45 EMA is still positive hence we term the recent correction as a price as well as time wise correction.

Considering the above technical evidence, we advocate traders to buy this stock in a range of 832 to 825 with a price target of 890 and stop loss of 799.

Chennai Petro: BUY around Rs416 to Rs413| Target Rs460| Stop Loss Rs393| Time Frame 10 to 12 trading sessions| Return 10%

Looking at the daily chart, the stock has formed a Bullish Cup & Handle pattern. The said pattern is a continuation pattern which occurred after a sharp rally from the bottom at around Rs238.

During last week, stock confirmed its breakout from said pattern. The higher top higher bottom formation on the weekly chart is still intact. Also, the 9-45 EMA on weekly is still positive indicates the primary trend is still up.

Hence, we recommend traders to buy this stock in a range of Rs416 to Rs413 with a price target of 460. A Stop Loss should be placed below Rs393.

VIP Industries: Buy around Rs220| Target Rs260| Stop Loss Rs193| Time frame one month| Return 17%

After posting an all-time high of 215; stock slipped into a consolidation and corrected in a down ward sloping channel. During last week, the stock broke the channel pattern and resumed its uptrend.

Looking at the daily Bollinger band, price constantly hugs the upper band of the indicator. The daily, as well as on the weekly RSI (14), entered inside above 60 levels. Going forward, we expect this stock to rally higher towards 260. Stop loss should be placed below 193.

Divis Laboratories: Buy around Rs686 to 680| Target Rs760| Stop Loss Rs637| Time frame 15 to 20 trading session| Return 9.5%

Looking at the daily chart, stock resumed its downward trend after posting a swing high of 761, however, the fall got arrested near 611 levels as this level coincided with the multiple supports.

First, the 61.8% retracement of its previous daily swing move from the bottom of around 533 to 761 comes near these levels. Secondly, a minor bullish divergence on a daily chart which occurred near said level indicates a strong reversal.

On the weekly charts, the RSI (14) refused to go below 40 levels indicates a shift in the range also the last three weeks candles resemble a formation of Morning Star pattern.

Hence, we expect trend reversal in this counter, therefore, we recommend to buy this stock in a range of Rs686 to Rs680 with a price target of Rs760. A Stop Loss should be placed below Rs620 on a closing basis.

Analyst: Rohit Singre, Senior Research Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd

VIP: BUY | Target Rs 255| Stop Loss Rs 193| Upside 15%

The stock is trading in an uptrend since long and it seems that the stock is all set to make more fresh highs in the near term. On the weekly charts, the stock has broken its bullish flag pattern and closed above the same with strong volume hinting overall uptrend is going to extend further.

On the Daily charts, the stock has given a breakout above its downtrend channel pattern that would be another confirmation for the call. On the monthly chart also, the stock has given a strong flag pattern breakout with good volumes.

Considering all technical breakouts, traders can accumulate the stock at current levels to any dip near Rs205 for the targets of Rs 255 & Rs 255 with a stop loss below Rs 193.

Dalmia Bharat: BUY | Target Rs 2790| Stop Loss Rs 2520| Upside 4%

The stock touched its life time high at Rs2784 in mid-July and thereon we witnessed some profit booking in the counter as a result stock made low of Rs2373 in the start of this month.

The stock touched Rs2380 which is its strong demand zone and 100-DMA, from there we saw consistently bullish candles with decent volume.

In Thursday’s session, stock has broken its small resistance of Rs2630 with strong volumes and also it seems that the stock has broken its small bullish flag pattern on daily chart.

On the weekly charts, the stock is forming a bullish flag pattern which will get activating above 2730.

Considering above technical setup, Bonanza recommends a buy call on the stock at current levels to any dip near Rs2570 for the target Rs2790 with keeping stop out level below Rs2520 on a closing basis.

Manpasand Beverages: BUY| Target Rs 950 | Stop Loss Rs 750 | Upside 16%

The stock is trading in a strong uptrend and previously it has given a breakout above its Cup and Handle pattern on the weekly charts. Recently, the stock has given a small consolidation breakout on the daily chart which suggest stock got a momentum again which will take stock towards fresh highs.

The stock managing above all the strong DMA’s like 200-100-50 suggesting strength. Momentum indicator RSI currently reading at 64 on weekly chart which is considered being bullish zone.

One can initiate a buy call on stock at current levels or on any dip near 800 zone for the target of 950 with keeping a stop loss below 750 on a closing basis.

Asian Granito: BUY | Target Rs 500 | Stop Loss Rs 397| Upside 12%

The stock has given a tremendous return historically and we believe it has the potential to repeat history once again.

In Thursday’s price action, the stock has given price breakout above 433 with strong volume. The stock made high at 465 in July and corrected towards 100 DMA, from there we have seen some consolidation in the counter and on Thursday it broke consolidation with strong volume hinting next move towards 500 is intact.

The weekly chart suggests that the stock fell near to its previous breakout level of Rs400 after trading in an overbought zone. It bounced with a sharp rise in volumes clearing oversold zone which is again a positive sign.

Traders can accumulate the stock at current levels for the target of Rs500 and keep a stop loss below Rs397 on a closing basis.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.