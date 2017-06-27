A breach of 9500 does not augur well for bulls; another 150-point cut could be on cards

Moneycontrol News

The Nifty, which started on a positive note, failed to hold on to gains and bears intensified selling pressure which took the index below its crucial support level of 9,500 towards the end of the trading session.

A close below 9,500, which holds maximum Put open interest positions, does not augur well for the bulls and the next possible target for the index now stands at 9,350 which translates into a fall of another 150 points from current levels.

The Nifty witnessed a breakdown on charts and has touched the Supertrend indicator for the first time. In case the Supertrend indicator gives a bearish signal, the trend will shift downwards.

The next crucial support for the index is placed around its 50-days moving average which stands at 9,460. A breach of which could well take the index below 9,350.

“The Nifty broke below 9,553 and more downsides could be on cards if the index closes below this level. If this support were to go then the next target based on channel breakdown can be projected around 9351 levels,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“Hence, traders should remain focussed on stock specific opportunities till more signs of stability are witnessed,” he said.

On the options front, maximum Put OI was seen at strike prices 9500 followed by 9400 strike while maximum Call OI is at 9700 followed by 9600 strike.

Fresh Call writing was seen at strike prices at 9,500 followed by 9,600, 9,700, 9,800, and 9,400. Put Writing was seen at strike price 9,400 where 9 lakh contracts were added, while Put Unwinding was seen at strike prices 9600, 9700, 9800 and 10,000.

If the index fails to hold 9,500 which holds maximum concentration of Put options contracts (56 lakh contracts) then trading band could slightly shift lower to 9400-9650 zone from earlier 9560 to 9700.

“We have been quite vocal on the probable (decent) correction in the market as 9620 – 9720 was seen as a cluster of various Fibonacci ratios on a broader perspective. We expect one more attempt to test the 9700 mark, which we believe will be a good exit opportunity for short-term traders,” Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst Technical, and Derivatives, Angel Broking Pvt Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“We would once again advise to book profits and stay light as the market is now gearing up for a much-awaited correction in the market (before resuming its larger degree up trend). In the immediate term, 9480 – 9341 levels are likely to be retested and eventually ex-tended corrections cannot be ruled out,” he said.

In such type of corrections, generally, stock specific destruction can be severe as most of the stocks (which have given massive returns in last five months) are due for some kind of a breather, explains Chavan.