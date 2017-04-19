9050 crucial level

My call yesterday was that this market is now vulnerable to a bit of a near-term top. The way midcaps were flying, the way quality was deteriorating and that is why yesterday’s intraday dip did not come as a shocker to me. Now what is important is that this market essentially is still in a range. The range is 9,050 on the way down to 9,250 on the way up and it is a 200 point band.

The market went to the higher end, could not sustain there, came down quite sharply, now there is a good chance that the market goes towards the lower end of the band towards 9,050 or so and there is a very good chance that even that may not get broken and the market bounces back from there.