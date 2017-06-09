9 fundamentally strong stocks that rose up to 1900% in last 3 years

Moneycontrol News

The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 25 percent in the last three years and now trade around their life-time highs. Along with benchmark indices there are several stocks have seen tremendous upmove in their prices.

There could be many reasons for this stock price rally. But Moneycontrol undertook a study to find out if along with a surge in prices, certain companies also saw fundamental growth on a consistent basis.

While there are many indicators to look for strong fundamentals in stocks, we went about picking our list based on three matrices: sales, profit and EBIDTA. All the 10 companies we have compiled have recorded over 20 percent growth in these three parameters over the last three financial years.

Important to note is nine out of 10 stocks have given significant returns between 180 percent and 1903 percent in the last three years. However, the stock price of Luharuka Media, a company in the entertainment business, was down 64 percent.

Four stocks are from IT sector and three are from the finance sector.