App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 09, 2017 12:04 PM IST |

9 fundamentally strong stocks that rose up to 1900% in last 3 years

All the 10 companies we have compiled have recorded over 20 percent growth in these three parameters over the last three financial years.

9 fundamentally strong stocks that rose up to 1900% in last 3 years

Ritesh Presswala

Moneycontrol News

The benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 25 percent in the last three years and now trade around their life-time highs. Along with benchmark indices there are several stocks have seen tremendous upmove in their prices.

There could be many reasons for this stock price rally. But Moneycontrol undertook a study to find out if along with a surge in prices, certain companies also saw fundamental growth on a consistent basis.

While there are many indicators to look for strong fundamentals in stocks, we went about picking our list based on three matrices: sales, profit and EBIDTA. All the 10 companies we have compiled have recorded over 20 percent growth in these three parameters over the last three financial years.

Important to note is nine out of 10 stocks have given significant returns between 180 percent and 1903 percent in the last three years. However, the stock price of Luharuka Media, a company in the entertainment business, was down 64 percent.

Four stocks are from IT sector and three are from the finance sector.

Exhibit_6_Chart08062017

Exhibit_9_Chart08062017

tags #Market Edge

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.