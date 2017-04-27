7 things to know about the rupee's prolific rise since January

Moneycontrol News

The rupee has risen by close to 6 percent against the US dollar since the beginning of 2017. In the last month alone, the domestic currency has appreciated by nearly 1.5 percent. The rupee is currently trading at 64.11 against the dollar, unchanged from its previous close.

At this level, the rupee is the strongest it has been vis-à-vis the dollar in 20 months. Listed below are a few common questions that arise from the domestic currency’s recent rally.

Q1) Why has the rupee risen by nearly 6 percent since the beginning of the calendar year?

The rupee’s rally can be attributed to a host of factors. Firstly, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have invested heavily in both equity and debt markets, having bought USD 6.5 billion and USD 7.4 billion in the equity and debt market, respectively. When foreign investors want to buy into Indian markets, they need to sell dollars and buy rupees in order to do so. Secondly, the dollar has been trading weak since the beginning of the year, having declined over 4 percent till date. These factors, along with the boost to risk-on sentiment given by the outcome of the first round of French presidential elections have resulted in the rupee rising by nearly 6 percent since January 1.

Q2) Why has the dollar been trading weak?

The dollar has been trading weak because of a number of different reasons. Investors looking to buy into emerging markets have sold the dollar quite heavily over the last few months, resulting in a decline of the dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against six peers. Uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the French presidential election has also weighed on the dollar index for the past couple of weeks. Most recently, US president Donald Trump proposing to deepen tax cuts, mostly for businesses, also played a part in pushing the Dollar index below 99.

Q3) What will happen if the rupee continues to appreciate?

If the rupee gains against the dollar materially from here on, it could negatively impact earnings of Indian companies that earn a big chunk of their revenues from exports. Also, it could make many of the smaller export-driven companies uncompetitive and even threaten their existence. The good part is that currencies of other major exporting nations too have appreciated.

Q4) Why are FPIs buying Indian securities so heavily?

Ever since the RBI changed its stance on liquidity to ‘neutral’ at its February policy meeting, bond yields have risen by around 40 basis points. This created an investment opportunity for a lot of FPIs who found the higher yields attractive. Also, ever since the conclusion of the Uttar Pradesh elections, the equity market has also seen a lot of inflows from FPIs. According to market participants, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the UP state election reinforced the idea of political stability in the country.

Q5) Is India the only country FPIs are looking to invest in?

No. India is among a number of emerging markets that have seen a surge in FPI investment over the last few months. Russia, China, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia have all seen an appreciation of 0.7 percent to 7.7 percent in their respective currencies since the beginning of the calendar year.

Q6) What role does the Reserve Bank of India play in keeping the movement of the rupee in check?

Whenever there is sharp movement in the currency, the RBI takes certain steps to reverse the trend. For instance, if the rupee is continuously rising against the dollar, the RBI will enter the market in order to buy dollars, so that the demand for the latter is restored, at least to some extent. On the other hand, the RBI will sell dollars if the rupee is continuously weakening.

Q7) Will the RBI be able to stem another prolific rise in the rupee?

For the last week or so, the RBI has entered the market repeatedly to buy dollars so as to stem the rise in the rupee. However, market participants believe that this could only delay the inevitable and that another rise in the rupee is very much on the cards. The RBI would not be able to buy dollars beyond a point, given that it changed its stance on liquidity in February from ‘accommodative’ to ‘neutral’.