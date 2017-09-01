7 F&O stocks surged over 100% this year; banking & financial big gainers

Moneycontrol News

As there are no circuit filters on scrips traded in the futures and options (F&O) market, investors stand to gain big or lose badly on a single day.

Moneycontrol analysed all 213 stocks in the F&O segment to find out the star performers year to date.

There were seven stocks that doubled investors’ wealth, of which three were from the financial sector – Bajaj Finance, L&T Financial Holdings and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation.

In the banking and financial space 45 stocks gave a positive return out of total 49 stocks.

About 80 percent stocks from the list yielded positive returns. Five stocks, which were trading below Rs 20 at the start of 2017, gained between 20 and 197 percent.

Meanwhile, a few stocks which rallied and touched their new 52-week high corrected from the top and are now available at 15-20 percent from their high.