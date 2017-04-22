5 macro triggers which suggest that this bull run has more steam left

Tushar Pendharkar

Indian equity indices are trading at a moderate valuation (neither it is cheap and nor it is expensive). However, fundamentals from here are expected to improve substantially owing to internal consumption and infrastructure-driven growth.

Demonetisation, which could have a short-term impact, has also supported well and provided enough liquidity to the banking system. Pro-rural and infrastructure friendly budget provided enough support to indices. However, quarterly earnings would be responsible for further movements.

Despite moderate valuation of indices, there are factors indicating that market could maintain strong trajectory in the coming quarters. India’s market cap as the percentage of the whole world is 2.65 percent and during the last bull run, this figure reached 3.40 percent.

In addition, market cap to GDP ratio is only at 77 percent, while the peak is 87 percent.

There are certain indicators, which are expected to sustain optimism for the Indian market.

The government focus on uplifting 10 million rural people out of poverty and doubling farm income in five years will aid in consumption-led growth.

Continued growth in Passenger Vehicles (PV) and Consumer Durables (CD) sales is reflecting strong improvement in disposable income of the middle-class household.

Aviation industry witnesses strong growth:

The aviation industry witnessed 21.8 percent growth in domestic passenger volume during FY17.

Domestic PV segment booming:

Domestic PV segment (Cars, SUV & MUV) reported 9.5 percent sales volume growth to 3 million cars during FY17, with premiumisation in models.

GST-related sectors:

The consumer durables industry is expected to report significant revenue growth during the last quarter of FY17 owing to above average heat waves across the country.

In addition, a number of goods such as cosmetics, shaving creams, shampoo, toothpaste, soaps, plastics, paints and consumer durables could become cheaper and also improve margins in GST regime as most items are likely to be subject to the rate of 18 percent rather than the current 28-30 percent.

Stability in crude oil prices:

Crude is still at $50-55 a barrel and it is expected to remain under pressure. All oil refining companies, BPCL, HPCL, IOC & Reliance, are expected to sustain strong gross refining margins. During the past couple of years, these companies cleaned their balance sheets and used the gain for fresh CAPEX.

I would recommend retail investors to invest systematically in equity Mutual Funds through SIPs and stay invested for a longer term to get the benefit. Avoid lump sum and sector-oriented investments and diversify the portfolio with allocation in Large, Mid and Multi-Cap funds.

In the case of lump sum investments, prefer debt funds.