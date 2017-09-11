4 things to know about a weak dollar

Moneycontrol News

With tensions escalating in the Korean Peninsula and Hurricane Irma wreaking havoc on the south-east coast of the United States, the dollar has weakened to its lowest in over two and a half years.

Currently trading at 91.48, nearly 11 percent lower than the level it started the year at, the dollar index is expected to continue weakening unless a resolution to the North Korean crisis is found.

The dollar has slipped vis-à-vis most major international currencies this year, weakening 13 percent against the euro and 7 percent against the British pound, Swiss franc, and Japanese yen.

So what does a weakening dollar mean for the United States? What does it mean for the rest of the world? Listed below are a few frequently asked questions on the subject.

1) What are the advantages of a weak dollar for American companies?

American companies with operations abroad gain from a weak dollar as the income they earn through sales abroad will bear a higher value on the company’s balance sheet. Such companies will start appearing lucrative to investors when the dollar falls, thereby aiding both investment, and mergers and acquisitions.

A weak dollar is largely negative for American citizens. Firstly, travelling abroad becomes expensive, since one will get a lesser amount in the local currency for the same number of dollars. Since local prices in most countries are not heavily impacted by material changes in the US economy, they tend to remain largely unchanged when the dollar weakens.

Secondly, cost of imports will rise. Goods manufactured in other countries and imported by the United States will be markedly more expensive when the dollar is weak.

3) How does a weak dollar impact citizens of other countries?

Goods manufactured in the United States become cheaper than before for countries importing them. Travelling to the United States becomes cheaper and visitors from abroad can buy more things for the same amount of their home currency.

4) Are there any advantages of a weak dollar for American citizens?

When the dollar weakens, it lowers the prices of American exports to other countries, thereby making these products more competitive. This may actually result in American jobs getting saved in some cases.

Also, a weak dollar can help in reducing tensions with a major trading partner, like China is for the US. China artificially keeps its currency weak and thereby ensures that its goods are cheaper than those manufactured in the US. Conflicts like these can result in trade wars, which are largely counterproductive for everyone involved.