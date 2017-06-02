3 hot stocks from Anand Rathi brokerage firm

Anand Rathi brokerage firm's Vice-President Equity Advisory, Siddharth Sedani recommends the following stocks:

EQUITAS HOLDINGS

CMP: Rs 157

TARGET: Rs 265

Equitas will perform well with the healthy asset mix and strong play on operating leverage due sustainability of high growth in its diversified business .

Transformers & Rectifiers

CMP: Rs 374

TARGET: Rs 539

Strong order book valued at Rs 9.48 billion, forthcoming capex in state transcos to drive earnings growth

Britannia Industries

CMP 3605

TARGET 3750

We expect its continuing growth momentum, driven by product launches, expansion in domestic and global markets and consistent cost saving.