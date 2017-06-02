Jun 02, 2017 11:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
3 hot stocks from Anand Rathi brokerage firm
Equitas holdings, Transformers & Rectifiers and Britannia Industries are on the radar of Anand Rathi
Anand Rathi brokerage firm's Vice-President Equity Advisory, Siddharth Sedani recommends the following stocks:
CMP: Rs 157
TARGET: Rs 265
Equitas will perform well with the healthy asset mix and strong play on operating leverage due sustainability of high growth in its diversified business .
CMP: Rs 374
TARGET: Rs 539
Strong order book valued at Rs 9.48 billion, forthcoming capex in state transcos to drive earnings growth
CMP 3605
TARGET 3750We expect its continuing growth momentum, driven by product launches, expansion in domestic and global markets and consistent cost saving.