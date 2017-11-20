3 hot stock picks from Reliance Securities

Vikas Jain, Sr. Research Analyst, Reliance Securities recommends the following stocks:

CMP: Rs 162 | RECO: BUY| TARGET: Rs 175-180| STOP LOSS: Rs 154



The stock reversed after taking support of its long-term moving average 200-day SMA and rose to 5-day closing high.



Positive cross-over in the key technical indicators- Stochastic and RSI are signaling that the stock is on a verge of turnaround. Recovery in MACD is also coinciding with our view.



As per the current daily set-up, we believe that the stock will soon resume its up-trend and will revisit its life-time-high.



In case of any decline, recent swing low will work as key reversal point for the stock.



Long position can be initiated here and on dips for a target of Rs175-180 with a stop loss of Rs154.



CMP: Rs 572| RECO: BUY| TARGET: 650-680| STOP LOSS: 540



The stock has formed Double Bottom pattern around Rs540 and then managed to recover prior weekly losses.



Rise in Stochastic post positive cross-over and reversal on RSI from its bull market support zone is indicating strength in the stock.



We believe the stock will surpass the near-term hurdles of moving averages and will climb higher levels.



On the lower side, the stock will find strong support around its Double Bottom pattern.



Long position can be initiated here and on dips for a target of Rs650-680 with a stop loss of Rs540.



CMP: Rs 415| RECO: BUY| TARGET: 446| STOP LOSS: 388



The stock has multiple supports at sub-400 level and has seen positive price action in the past few days.



Oversold Stochastic and RSI is signaling pullback in the near-term.



In case of any negative surprise, its long-term moving average 200-day SMA will continue to work as key reversal point for the stock.



On the higher side, the stock will face near-term hurdle around Rs446.



Long position can be initiated here and on dips for a target of Rs446 with a stop loss of Rs388.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.