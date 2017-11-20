App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 20, 2017 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 hot stock picks from Reliance Securities

Balrampur Chini Mills, Max Financial Services and HPCL are on the radar

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vikas Jain, Sr. Research Analyst, Reliance Securities recommends the following stocks:

Balrampur Chini Mills

CMP: Rs 162 | RECO: BUY| TARGET: Rs 175-180| STOP LOSS: Rs 154

balrampur chini

  • The stock reversed after taking support of its long-term moving average 200-day SMA and rose to 5-day closing high.

  • Positive cross-over in the key technical indicators- Stochastic and RSI are signaling that the stock is on a verge of turnaround. Recovery in MACD is also coinciding with our view.

  • As per the current daily set-up, we believe that the stock will soon resume its up-trend and will revisit its life-time-high.

  • In case of any decline, recent swing low will work as key reversal point for the stock.

  • Long position can be initiated here and on dips for a target of Rs175-180 with a stop loss of Rs154.


Max Financial Services

CMP: Rs 572| RECO: BUY| TARGET: 650-680| STOP LOSS: 540

Max Financial

  • The stock has formed Double Bottom pattern around Rs540 and then managed to recover prior weekly losses.

  • Rise in Stochastic post positive cross-over and reversal on RSI from its bull market support zone is indicating strength in the stock.

  • We believe the stock will surpass the near-term hurdles of moving averages and will climb higher levels.

  • On the lower side, the stock will find strong support around its Double Bottom pattern.

  • Long position can be initiated here and on dips for a target of Rs650-680 with a stop loss of Rs540.


Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

CMP: Rs 415| RECO: BUY| TARGET: 446| STOP LOSS: 388

related news

HPCL

  • The stock has multiple supports at sub-400 level and has seen positive price action in the past few days.

  • Oversold Stochastic and RSI is signaling pullback in the near-term.

  • In case of any negative surprise, its long-term moving average 200-day SMA will continue to work as key reversal point for the stock.

  • On the higher side, the stock will face near-term hurdle around Rs446.

  • Long position can be initiated here and on dips for a target of Rs446 with a stop loss of Rs388.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Balrampur Chini #Business #Companies #HPCL #MaxFinancial Services #stock views

most popular

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.