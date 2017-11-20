3 hot stock picks from Reliance Securities

Balrampur Chini Mills, Max Financial Services and HPCL are on the radar
Vikas Jain, Sr. Research Analyst, Reliance Securities recommends the following stocks:Balrampur Chini Mills
CMP: Rs 162 | RECO: BUY| TARGET: Rs 175-180| STOP LOSS: Rs 154
- The stock reversed after taking support of its long-term moving average 200-day SMA and rose to 5-day closing high.
- Positive cross-over in the key technical indicators- Stochastic and RSI are signaling that the stock is on a verge of turnaround. Recovery in MACD is also coinciding with our view.
- As per the current daily set-up, we believe that the stock will soon resume its up-trend and will revisit its life-time-high.
- In case of any decline, recent swing low will work as key reversal point for the stock.
- Long position can be initiated here and on dips for a target of Rs175-180 with a stop loss of Rs154.
Max Financial Services
CMP: Rs 572| RECO: BUY| TARGET: 650-680| STOP LOSS: 540
- The stock has formed Double Bottom pattern around Rs540 and then managed to recover prior weekly losses.
- Rise in Stochastic post positive cross-over and reversal on RSI from its bull market support zone is indicating strength in the stock.
- We believe the stock will surpass the near-term hurdles of moving averages and will climb higher levels.
- On the lower side, the stock will find strong support around its Double Bottom pattern.
- Long position can be initiated here and on dips for a target of Rs650-680 with a stop loss of Rs540.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
CMP: Rs 415| RECO: BUY| TARGET: 446| STOP LOSS: 388
- The stock has multiple supports at sub-400 level and has seen positive price action in the past few days.
- Oversold Stochastic and RSI is signaling pullback in the near-term.
- In case of any negative surprise, its long-term moving average 200-day SMA will continue to work as key reversal point for the stock.
- On the higher side, the stock will face near-term hurdle around Rs446.
- Long position can be initiated here and on dips for a target of Rs446 with a stop loss of Rs388.