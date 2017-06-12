3 hot stock picks from Anand Rathi Advisory
Ashoka Buildcon, Grindwell Norton and Dabur India are on the radar of Anand Rathi Advisory
Anand Rathi Advisory's Vice-President, Equity Advisory, Siddharth Sedani recommends the following stocks:
CMP: Rs 185
TARGET: Rs 237
Ashoka Buildcon’s Q4 has the highest order book ,sturdy balance sheet and expected increase in traffic growth .
CMP: Rs 401
TARGET: Rs 511
Strong growth is expected in sales because of the customer and products added. Rising production in the automobile and fabrication industries would be the impetus to growth in abrasives.
CMP: Rs 282
TARGET: Rs 315
The GST roll-out and alignment in wholesale trade could lead to a contraction in trade inventory. However, product launches, higher brand spends and an increase in direct distribution (by 20 percent in FY18) are expected to boost volume growth in the near term.