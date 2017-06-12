3 hot stock picks from Anand Rathi Advisory

Anand Rathi Advisory's Vice-President, Equity Advisory, Siddharth Sedani recommends the following stocks:

ASHOKA BUILDCON

CMP: Rs 185

TARGET: Rs 237

Ashoka Buildcon’s Q4 has the highest order book ,sturdy balance sheet and expected increase in traffic growth .

GRINDWELL NORTON

CMP: Rs 401

TARGET: Rs 511

Strong growth is expected in sales because of the customer and products added. Rising production in the automobile and fabrication industries would be the impetus to growth in abrasives.

DABUR INDIA

CMP: Rs 282

TARGET: Rs 315

The GST roll-out and alignment in wholesale trade could lead to a contraction in trade inventory. However, product launches, higher brand spends and an increase in direct distribution (by 20 percent in FY18) are expected to boost volume growth in the near term.

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)