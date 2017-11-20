3 hot stock picks from Anand Rathi

KEI Industries



In Q2 FY18 KEI Industries’ revenue grew 20% mainly driven by 15% volume growth. Management maintained guidance of 15% volume growth and 20% revenue growth for FY18.



Driven by a robust exports and strong execution in its EPC division, KEI reported healthy growth in HI FY18.



Exports for the quarter jumped 33% y/y. Management expects strong export growth in the coming two years.



Reduction in GST on cables from 28% to 18% augurs well for the company. Greater brand promotion and a wider distribution network in the retail segment are other positives.



Its sharper focus on order-book execution, expanding dealer network and higher exports and retail sales offer assurance of growth in the next two years.



We maintain a positive outlook and expect a 26% earnings CAGR over FY17-20. We introduce FY20 estimates, roll forward our valuation to FY20 and assign a target PE of 16x FY20e with revised target of Rs. 413



Phillips Carbon



PCB continued its sturdy performance in Q2 FY18: revenue grew 30% y/y , chiefly due to better realisations as volumes grew 3% y/y. The EBITDA margin was a strong 15.8%



Specialty and value-added carbon contribute 9% to volumes, and ~20% to revenue, which the company aims to take to 40% in the next three years and fetches higher realisations than normal-grade CB



We expect the capacity expansions to lead to a 7.6% CAGR in volumes over FY17-20.



The better product mix because of the specialty segment, operational efficiencies and capacity expansion are expected to provide the requisite fillip to PCB’s earnings



We roll forward our valuation to FY20e and assign a target PE of 13x FY20e earnings on account of a robust 62%, earnings CAGR over the next three years. We maintain our Buy, with a revised target of Rs.1,107



NIIT Technologies



Niit tech is one of the few mid-tiers Indian IT services companies to have over a period of time successfully built a business with a robust portfolio of marquee customers in key verticals such as Travel and Transportation, Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Manufacturing, Media and the Government.



The Company is investing in mining large client base and winning new clients over by strengthening its front-end sales force.



Reinforcement and change in Leadership to strengthen its competency



Thrust on Digital Services augurs well for future growth



With the recovery in international markets, focus on developed markets and increase in contribution of high margin business, we expect the revenues to grow at ~8-10% y-o-y over next two years. Management indicated that Q3FY18 revenues would be higher than Q2FY18 on the back of strong order intake and deal pipeline.



We believe, NIIT TECH is an attractive play, given its multiple margin levers, strong domain expertise (specially in travel & transport), marquee client base, sound management and healthy return ratios. We maintain positive outlook on the stock and reiterate our BUY recommendation with target price of 810 per share.



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.