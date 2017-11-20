3 hot stock picks from Anand Rathi

KEI Industries, Phillips Carbon and NIIT Tech are on the radar of Anand Rathi
- In Q2 FY18 KEI Industries’ revenue grew 20% mainly driven by 15% volume growth. Management maintained guidance of 15% volume growth and 20% revenue growth for FY18.
- Driven by a robust exports and strong execution in its EPC division, KEI reported healthy growth in HI FY18.
- Exports for the quarter jumped 33% y/y. Management expects strong export growth in the coming two years.
- Reduction in GST on cables from 28% to 18% augurs well for the company. Greater brand promotion and a wider distribution network in the retail segment are other positives.
- Its sharper focus on order-book execution, expanding dealer network and higher exports and retail sales offer assurance of growth in the next two years.
- We maintain a positive outlook and expect a 26% earnings CAGR over FY17-20. We introduce FY20 estimates, roll forward our valuation to FY20 and assign a target PE of 16x FY20e with revised target of Rs. 413
CMP Rs 980 Target 1107
- PCB continued its sturdy performance in Q2 FY18: revenue grew 30% y/y , chiefly due to better realisations as volumes grew 3% y/y. The EBITDA margin was a strong 15.8%
- Specialty and value-added carbon contribute 9% to volumes, and ~20% to revenue, which the company aims to take to 40% in the next three years and fetches higher realisations than normal-grade CB
- We expect the capacity expansions to lead to a 7.6% CAGR in volumes over FY17-20.
- The better product mix because of the specialty segment, operational efficiencies and capacity expansion are expected to provide the requisite fillip to PCB’s earnings
- We roll forward our valuation to FY20e and assign a target PE of 13x FY20e earnings on account of a robust 62%, earnings CAGR over the next three years. We maintain our Buy, with a revised target of Rs.1,107
CMP Rs 642 Target 810
- Niit tech is one of the few mid-tiers Indian IT services companies to have over a period of time successfully built a business with a robust portfolio of marquee customers in key verticals such as Travel and Transportation, Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Manufacturing, Media and the Government.
- The Company is investing in mining large client base and winning new clients over by strengthening its front-end sales force.
- Reinforcement and change in Leadership to strengthen its competency
- Thrust on Digital Services augurs well for future growth
- With the recovery in international markets, focus on developed markets and increase in contribution of high margin business, we expect the revenues to grow at ~8-10% y-o-y over next two years. Management indicated that Q3FY18 revenues would be higher than Q2FY18 on the back of strong order intake and deal pipeline.
- We believe, NIIT TECH is an attractive play, given its multiple margin levers, strong domain expertise (specially in travel & transport), marquee client base, sound management and healthy return ratios. We maintain positive outlook on the stock and reiterate our BUY recommendation with target price of 810 per share.