3 Hot Picks from Reliance Securities

Ramco Cements: Buy

Unmatched Profitability Despite Demand Concerns in Key Markets:RCL has been displaying phenomenal performance on operating front, while consistently outperforming industry’s average for last eight quarters as its EBITDA/tonne remaining in ~Rs1,200-1,500 range. Notably, healthy pricing environment in Tamil Nadu/Karnataka/Kerala wherein it sells over ~60%, reduction in cost of raw materials owing to limestone beneficiation, minimal dependency on grid power on the back of largest Captive Power Plants (CPPs) among South-based companies (up to 90%) and strong brand equity enable RCL to enjoy unmatched operating synergies.

Low Capex & Strong Cash Generation:RCL has doubled its cement capacity over last six years and has no meaningful capex commitment currently. Though it intends to add 2mnT in Eastern markets, there is no clarity as of now about the timeframe and cost. We believe that strong cash generation (Rs26bn FCF in over FY17-FY19E) will help RCL to de-leverage its balance-sheet and lower interest cost in line with our expectation. Notably, the Company has already repaid a debt to the tune of Rs5.3bn in 9MFY17 and is likely to repay another Rs5.0bn in next six months.

Recovery in Southern Demand Holds the Key: With the initial sign of demand up-tick in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana markets owing to rise in government’s expenditures, we expect commencement of construction activities to pick-up further especially in irrigation, road and housing segments.

Investment Rationale

Outlook & Valuation

We believe that a visible up-tick in utilization backed by improvement in southern consumption, sound profitability, consistent balance sheet de-leveraging (reduced debt by Rs5.3bn in 9MFY17), and strong brand equity will aid RCL to reshape its growth, going forward. Moreover, a prudent change in fuel-mix and 12MW new CPP will improve RCL’s operating synergy further. We have a BUY recommendation on the stock with a Target Price of Rs750 (11X FY19 EBITDA).

Risks

Any significant delay in demand recovery due to delay in infrastructure development activities in Southern region.

Substantial deterioration in realizations scenario.

Any considerable increase in fuel costs and raw material cost.

Emami: BUY

Market Leadership across Categories: Emami is the market leader in the cooling hair oil segment with 60% market share with its brand Navratna. In antiseptic cream segment, it enjoys 72% market share with Boroplus. Similarly, with Zandu and Mentho Plus, it commands 60% market share in balm segment. Even in a fiercely competitive men’s fairness segment, Emami enjoys leadership with 59% market share with Fair & Handsome.

Strong Margin Profile: Being present in personal care segment, Emami enjoys strong margin profile. Its gross margins at ~69% and EBITDA margins at 26% are one of the highest in the industry amongst its peers. The Company ploughs back part of savings in its brands through higher A&P spends, which has supported its growth over the past few years.

Exploring Newer Avenues of Growth: Through acquisition of Kesh King and introduction of 7 oils, Emami has entered into the premium value added hair oil category. Leveraging on the strength of Navratna brand, it has taken effective steps to increase presence in talcum powder space as well. Similarly, it is taking larger strides in the consumer health space by leveraging increasing awareness about Ayurvedic products.

Investment Rationale

Outlook & Valuation

We expect Emami to post consolidated revenues of Rs29.4bn and Rs33.8bn and net profit of Rs4.3bn and Rs5.5bn in FY17E and FY18E, respectively. Based on expected EPS of Rs32.8, the stock currently trades at 31.5x FY18E earnings. Continuing to remain positive on Emami on the back of strong brands, pricing power and market leadership in all flagship brands, we have a BUY recommendation on the stock with a Target Price of Rs 1,211.

Any sharp seasonal fluctuations could impact demand growth.

Any substantial increase in the prices of key inputs.

Heightened competitive intensity.

Risks

INOX Wind: BUY

Strong Order Book: As of 3QFY17, INXW had order book for WTGs with aggregate capacity of 1,306MW. INOW has >4,500MW of project sites as of 3QFY17, which offers good visibility for next 6-7 years. It has expanded presence in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with a sizable project site inventory.

Comprehensive Turnkey Solutions for Wind Farm Projects: INXW provides turnkey solutions for wind firm projects including resource assessment, site acquisition, infrastructure development, erection and commissioning, long-term O&M of wind power projects. It has a perpetual license to use proprietary technology of AMSC – an Austria-based wind energy technology company – to manufacture 2MW WTGs in India.

Renewed Thrust on Renewable Energy: The Government plans to add 175GW renewable power with wind power’s share at 60GW by 2022 from 23GW as of FY15. Apart from assigning priority sector status to renewable energy (up to Rs0.15bn) to ensure cheaper funding, several other measures i.e. Accelerated Depreciation & Renewable Energy Certificates augur well for INOW. We envisage multiple tailwinds will drive the size of wind energy market from 2.3GW in FY16 to 4-5GW in the medium-term.

Investment Rationale

Outlook & Valuation

INXW’s stock has corrected by ~40% in past 12 months owing to concerns over working capital. However, with the recent Gujarat Wind Policy and feed-in tariff order, we expect power plant commissioning will pick-up pace from 1QFY18E onwards, which will result in lower working capital from 1QFY18E onwards. Envisaging a strong order book and impeccable execution capabilities would continue to drive INXW’s profitability and healthy returns, going forward, we have a BUY recommendation on the stock with a Target Price of Rs258.

Any weakness in demand owing to decline in economic activities and weak fresh capex in wind power sector.

Any inordinate delays or defaults in customer payments.

Any deterioration in net working capital days would lead to negative operating cash flows and higher debt.

Risks