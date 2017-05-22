12 companies which turned black in March qtr of FY17; Only 3 stocks doubled their returns

Moneycontrol News

Stocks with turnaround stories and/or performances are undoubtedly on every investor’s bulls eye. In this study, we analyzed the BSE 500 universe to determine stocks which posted weak quarterly figures (loss) for the quarter ended March 2016, but turned things around remarkably one year later by reporting a positive turnaround in their bottom line.

Stock Returns

We came across only 12 companies that satisfy this condition, of which 10 delivered positive stock returns in the last 14 months (April 01, 2016 to date). Century Textiles, Hatsun AgroProd and Canara Bank topped the list with 124 percent, 105 percent and 99 percent returns, respectively. However, Dr Reddy's Labs and Welspun Corp were amongst the only laggards during the period.

(The data pertains to the latest figures from Capitaline so far.)

It is pertinent to note that comparison of quarterly numbers alone may not necessarily be the best indicator to judge a company’s financial parameters, since factors such as business and economic seasonalities, implementation of growth/restructuring plans, and changes to cash flow patterns during specific quarters, among other reasons, may cause earnings to fluctuate from time to time. As long as the stock’s fundamentals and return prospects seem good, a few weak quarters can be offset by a growth in operating profit and earnings.