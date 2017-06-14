App
Jun 14, 2017 08:26 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

10-year yield to trend towards 6.25% in medium term: Dhawal Dalal

Target the benchmark 10-year yield to trend towards 6.25 percent in the medium term, says Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss AMC.

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss AMC said, "Government bonds have rallied smartly after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) turned dovish on inflation. Expect the current momentum to continue after the FOMC outcome."

"The macro-economic landscape remains supportive of bond market. Target the benchmark 10-year yield to trend towards 6.25 percent in the medium term," he added.

