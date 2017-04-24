10-year yield to trade in 6.90-6.96% range: Ajay Manglunia

The 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.90-6.96 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The bond markets reacted to the hawkishness reflected in the minutes of the last policy review and this might continue to lend a negative bias in the near term. However, the extent of further slippage might be limited as participants will wait for data on inflation before making the next big moves."