App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
Apr 17, 2017 08:36 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

10-year yield to trade in 6.80-6.86% range: Ajay Manglunia

The 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.80-6.86 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.

10-year yield to trade in 6.80-6.86% range: Ajay Manglunia
Ajay Manglunia
Ajay Manglunia
Head Fixed Income | Edelweiss Securities

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The devolvement of the benchmark at Friday's auction had a negative effect on the bond markets as a whole although the weaker demand could have been due to the possibility of a new benchmark announcement in the near term."

"The 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.80-6.86 percent today," he added.

tags #Ajay Manglunia #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.