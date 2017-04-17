10-year yield to trade in 6.80-6.86% range: Ajay Manglunia

The 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.80-6.86 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The devolvement of the benchmark at Friday's auction had a negative effect on the bond markets as a whole although the weaker demand could have been due to the possibility of a new benchmark announcement in the near term."