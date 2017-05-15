App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 15, 2017 08:11 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

10-year yield to trade in 6.66-6.74% range: Ajay Manglunia

The new 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.66-6.74 percent, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.

10-year yield to trade in 6.66-6.74% range: Ajay Manglunia
Ajay Manglunia
Ajay Manglunia
Head Fixed Income | Edelweiss Securities

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The issuance of the new benchmark was followed by buying action across the curve and further momentum is expected today on the back of a more than expected drop in retail inflation."

"While this inflation reading of 3 percent is unlikely to prompt an immediate change in monetary policy stance, it will definitely help calm the markets and lend a positive bias in the near term."

"The new 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.66-6.74 percent," he added.

tags #Ajay Manglunia #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.