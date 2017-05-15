10-year yield to trade in 6.66-6.74% range: Ajay Manglunia

The new 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.66-6.74 percent, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The issuance of the new benchmark was followed by buying action across the curve and further momentum is expected today on the back of a more than expected drop in retail inflation."

"While this inflation reading of 3 percent is unlikely to prompt an immediate change in monetary policy stance, it will definitely help calm the markets and lend a positive bias in the near term."