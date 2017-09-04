10-year yield to trade in 6.46-6.52% range: Ajay Manglunia

The 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.46-6.52 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "US treasury yields climbed on Friday despite a slower than expected growth in payrolls and this might lend a slight negative bias to domestic yields in conjunction with the OMO sale announcement."