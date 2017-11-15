10-year yield to trade between 6.94-6.99%: Ajay Manglunia

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The announcement of the tenth OMO sale since July this year will keep up the pressure on the bond markets and yields are likely to harden even further at opening today."

"The CPI inflation data to be released post market hours today will be the primary trigger for markets this week and the 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.94-6.99 percent today," he added.