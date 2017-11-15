App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 13, 2017 08:39 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

10-year yield to trade between 6.94-6.99%: Ajay Manglunia

The 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.94-6.99 percent today,says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The announcement of the tenth OMO sale since July this year will keep up the pressure on the bond markets and yields are likely to harden even further at opening today."

"The CPI inflation data to be released post market hours today will be the primary trigger for markets this week and the 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.94-6.99 percent today," he added.

