App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
Apr 19, 2017 08:11 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

10-year yield to test its previous peak of 6.90%: Dhawal Dalal

Expect the 10-year benchmark to trend up and test its previous peak of 6.90 percent in the near term, says Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss Asset Management.

10-year yield to test its previous peak of 6.90%: Dhawal Dalal

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss Asset Management said, "Government bond prices have come under pressure after the recent announcement of measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to drain surplus liquidity and devolvement in the second auction."

"Expect the 10-year benchmark to trend up and test its previous peak of 6.90 percent in the near term," he added.

tags #10-year benchmark #Dhawal Dalal #Rupee

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.