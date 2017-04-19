Apr 19, 2017 08:11 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
10-year yield to test its previous peak of 6.90%: Dhawal Dalal
Expect the 10-year benchmark to trend up and test its previous peak of 6.90 percent in the near term, says Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss Asset Management.
Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss Asset Management said, "Government bond prices have come under pressure after the recent announcement of measures by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to drain surplus liquidity and devolvement in the second auction.""Expect the 10-year benchmark to trend up and test its previous peak of 6.90 percent in the near term," he added.