10-year bond yield to trade within 6.52-6.54%, USD-INR to remain rangebound: Bhaskar Panda

We expect the USD-INR to remain rangebound within 63.90-64.10 despite lower than expected Q1 GDP number, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The dollar index has had a roller coaster ride ahead of the non-farm payroll numbers while the euro remains the biggest gainer. The USD-INR on the other hand has been consolidating around the 64 pivot."

