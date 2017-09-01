App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Sep 01, 2017 08:27 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

10-year bond yield to trade within 6.52-6.54%, USD-INR to remain rangebound: Bhaskar Panda

We expect the USD-INR to remain rangebound within 63.90-64.10 despite lower than expected Q1 GDP number, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

Bhaskar Panda
Bhaskar Panda
Senior regional head and treasury advisory | HDFC Bank

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "The dollar index has had a roller coaster ride ahead of the non-farm payroll numbers while the euro remains the biggest gainer. The USD-INR on the other hand has been consolidating around the 64 pivot."

"We expect the USD-INR to remain rangebound within 63.90-64.10 despite lower than expected Q1 GDP numbers."

"The 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to trade within a range of 6.52-6.54 percent today," he added.

