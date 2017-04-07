App
Apr 07, 2017 08:12 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

10-year bond yield to trade in 6.75-6.80% range: Ashutosh Raina

We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in the 6.75-6.80 percent range for today, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.

Ashutosh Raina
Head of FX Trading | HDFC Bank

Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, "The caution on inflation expectations by RBI, resulted in bonds selling off from their recent highs with the 10-year benchmark yield settling at 6.76 percent level."

"We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in the 6.75-6.80 percent range for today," he added.

