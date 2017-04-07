Apr 07, 2017 08:12 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
10-year bond yield to trade in 6.75-6.80% range: Ashutosh Raina
We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in the 6.75-6.80 percent range for today, says Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank.
Ashutosh Raina of HDFC Bank said, "The caution on inflation expectations by RBI, resulted in bonds selling off from their recent highs with the 10-year benchmark yield settling at 6.76 percent level.""We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in the 6.75-6.80 percent range for today," he added.