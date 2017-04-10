Apr 06, 2017 08:08 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
10-year bond yield to trade in 6.63-6.68% range: Mohan Shenoi
We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 6.63-6.68 percent for the day, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "There is unanimity in the market that there will be no rate action by RBI in the policy review meeting today. Some measures to drain liquidity gradually are expected.""FII buying and short covering has supported the G-sec rally. We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 6.63-6.68 percent for the day," he added.