10-year bond yield to trade in 6.63-6.68% range: Mohan Shenoi

We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 6.63-6.68 percent for the day, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "There is unanimity in the market that there will be no rate action by RBI in the policy review meeting today. Some measures to drain liquidity gradually are expected."