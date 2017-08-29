Aug 28, 2017 08:20 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
10-year bond yield to trade in 6.51-6.56% range: Ajay Manglunia
The 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.51-6.56 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.
Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The subdued sentiment in the bond market is likely to witness some revival from the statements of the US Fed and ECB heads at Jackson Hole last week.""However tomorrow's OMO sale might extend the recent cautious stance and the 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.51-6.56 percent today," he said.