App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Aug 28, 2017 08:20 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

10-year bond yield to trade in 6.51-6.56% range: Ajay Manglunia

The 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.51-6.56 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.

10-year bond yield to trade in 6.51-6.56% range: Ajay Manglunia
Ajay Manglunia
Ajay Manglunia
Head Fixed Income | Edelweiss Securities

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The subdued sentiment in the bond market is likely to witness some revival from the statements of the US Fed and ECB heads at Jackson Hole last week."

"However tomorrow's OMO sale might extend the recent cautious stance and the 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.51-6.56 percent today," he said.

tags #Ajay Manglunia #Rupee

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.