10-year bond yield to trade in 6.51-6.56% range: Ajay Manglunia

The 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.51-6.56 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The subdued sentiment in the bond market is likely to witness some revival from the statements of the US Fed and ECB heads at Jackson Hole last week."