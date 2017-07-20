10-year bond yield to trade in 6.43-6.47% range, rupee seen between 64.20-64.40: Mohan Shenoi

We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 6.43-6.47 percent for the day, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Currency markets are keenly awaiting European Central Bank (ECB) meeting today which could hint at taper and QE unwinding. We expect the USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 64.20-64.40 for the day."

He further added, "The bond market is cautious in the backdrop of OMO sale by RBI. Market continues to expect policy rate cut of 25 bps in the forthcoming review by RBI."