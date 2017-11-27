10-year bond yield to trade between 6.98-7.03%: Ajay Manglunia

The markets will await the GDP data release later this week and will also keep a close watch on the crude price trajectory ,says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.
Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The volatility of the previous week is likely to be followed by relatively rangebound trading with a negative bias. The euphoria of the rating upgrade and the OMO sale withdrawal has been tempered by the other prevalent concerns and the rating status quo by S&P might also prove to be a dampener.""The markets will await the GDP data release later this week and will also keep a close watch on the crude price trajectory. The 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.98-7.03 percent today,' he added.