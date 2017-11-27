10-year bond yield to trade between 6.98-7.03%: Ajay Manglunia

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The volatility of the previous week is likely to be followed by relatively rangebound trading with a negative bias. The euphoria of the rating upgrade and the OMO sale withdrawal has been tempered by the other prevalent concerns and the rating status quo by S&P might also prove to be a dampener."

"The markets will await the GDP data release later this week and will also keep a close watch on the crude price trajectory. The 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.98-7.03 percent today,' he added.