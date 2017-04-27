Apr 27, 2017 08:09 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
10-year bond yield to trade between 6.93-6.98%: Mohan Shenoi
We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 6.93- 6.98 percent for the day, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Expectation of the auction of new 10-year bond has reduced demand for the current 10-year benchmark resulting in spread compression.""We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 6.93- 6.98 percent for the day," he added.