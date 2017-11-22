App
Nov 22, 2017 08:34 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

10-year bond yield to trade between 6.75-7%: Dhawal Dalal

The fair value of the 10-year benchmark bond yield is between 6.75-7 percent in our opinion, says Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss said, "Bond market sentiment has improved dramatically after RBI's cancellation of OMO sale. The 10-year benchmark bond yield has declined by around 16 bps to 6.90 percent."

"Market participants are debating the next course of yield movement amid focus on macro-economic parameters, demand-supply dynamic and prospective introduction of the new 10-year government bond."

"The fair value of the 10-year benchmark bond yield is between 6.75-7 percent in our opinion," he added.

