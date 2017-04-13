Apr 13, 2017 08:26 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
10-year bond yield to trade between 6.70- 6.75%: Mohan Shenoi
Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "The appreciating rupee coupled with CPI below market expectations will keep sentiment in the bond market positive.""Ahead of the auction today, the 10-year benchmark bond yield is expected to trade in a range of 6.70- 6.75 percent," he said.