Jun 22, 2017 08:21 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
10-year bond yield to trade between 6.40-6.47%: Mohan Shenoi
We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 6.40-6.47 percent for the day, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "The minutes of the MPC June policy meeting has raised expectations of monetary easing in subsequent policy reviews. The G-Sec market is expected to be
volatile today on profit booking."He further added, "We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 6.40-6.47 percent for the day," he added.