10-year bond yield to remain below 7.10%: Dhawal Dalal

Market participants await GDP data to get more cues on the state of economy amid relatively calm global markets, says Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss AMC.
Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss AMC said, "Bond market sentiment appears to have stabilised judging by the price action of last two days amid lack of market moving news."
"Market participants await GDP data to get more cues on the state of economy amid relatively calm global markets.""We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to remain below 7.10 percent," he added.