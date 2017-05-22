10-year benchmark yield to trade in 6.67-6.72% range: Ajay Manglunia

The 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.67-6.72 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The bond markets have been largely lacklustre after the rally that followed the new benchmark issuance and inflation data. In the absence of major triggers, volumes are expected to remain low within a narrow range, but the bias might be positive on the back of the softening inflation trajectory.”