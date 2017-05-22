App
May 22, 2017 08:24 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

10-year benchmark yield to trade in 6.67-6.72% range: Ajay Manglunia

The 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.67-6.72 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.

10-year benchmark yield to trade in 6.67-6.72% range: Ajay Manglunia
Ajay Manglunia
Ajay Manglunia
Head Fixed Income | Edelweiss Securities

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The bond markets have been largely lacklustre after the rally that followed the new benchmark issuance and inflation data. In the absence of major triggers, volumes are expected to remain low within a narrow range, but the bias might be positive on the back of the softening inflation trajectory.”

He further added, “The 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.67-6.72 percent today.”

