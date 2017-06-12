App
Jun 12, 2017 08:58 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

10-year benchmark yield to trade in 6.47-6.52% range: Ajay Manglunia

The 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.47-6.52 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss Capital.

Head Fixed Income | Edelweiss Securities

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss Capital said, "The markets have seen a strong round of buying momentum post the monetary policy review and this action might cool down today with the retail inflation data to be released post market closing."

"While inflation is expected to continue on its softening trajectory, participants might prefer to wait for the actual data to come in before resuming incremental buying."

"The 10-year benchmark yield is likely to trade in a range of 6.47-6.52 percent today," he added.

