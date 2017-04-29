10-year benchmark yield to remain range-bound in the near term: Experts

Moneycontrol News

The yield on the 10-year benchmark gilt has risen by 20 basis points since the first week of April, despite foreign portfolio investors pumping in heavily during the period. Experts reckon that, at current levels, the yield is fairly valued and that, as a result, it is likely to stay in a tight range for the next one month or so.

“With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expected to stand pat on rates and the one year forward inflation expected to be between 4.5-5 percent, the 10-year seems to be fairly valued at around 7 percent and therefore, is moving in narrow band,” said R Sivakumar, Head – Fixed Income at Axis Mutual Fund.

The benchmark bond yield was trading at 6.41 percent before RBI announced at its February monetary policy that it has changed its stance on liquidity to ‘neutral’ from ‘accommodative’. Since then, it has increased by 55 basis points to touch a 7-month closing high of 6.96 percent on Friday.

Market experts say that, from here on, the possibility of the yield falling is remote, unless there is a change in the RBI’s rate expectations or inflation expectations. They expect the benchmark yield to trade between 6.90 percent and 7.00 percent, at least in the near term.

“We are looking at a very tight and range-bound market and that seems to be far from abating,” said Lakshmi Iyer, Chief Investment Officer – debt at Kotak Asset Management. “There are no immediate triggers expected that could change the direction in which the market is currently moving.”

Most participants agreed that the market is going to be range-bound for the foreseeable future and that the possibility of yields falling is very remote. However, Suyash Chaudhary, Head – Fixed Income at IDFC Mutual Fund believes that the market could see yields trending slightly down if inflation doesn't rise in the next few months.

“We do believe that for the next few months the market will be range-driven, maybe with a slight downward bias,” Chaudhary said. “The risk may increase during the second half of the year,” he added.