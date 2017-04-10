10-year benchmark to trade between 6.80-6.86%: Ajay Manglunia

The 10-year benchmark is likely to trade in a range of 6.80-6.86 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The bond markets have been on a negative trajectory since the monetary policy review and the negative bias might persist, tracking the evolving geopolitical situation. However the extent of weakness might be limited as profit-booking can emerge at some point."