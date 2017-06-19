10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in 6.46-6.51% range: Ajay Manglunia

We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 6.46-6.51 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.

Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "Bond yields have been in a narrow range of late and in the absence of near-term triggers this trend should continue with a positive bias."