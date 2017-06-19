Jun 19, 2017 08:16 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in 6.46-6.51% range: Ajay Manglunia
Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "Bond yields have been in a narrow range of late and in the absence of near-term triggers this trend should continue with a positive bias.""We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 6.46-6.51 percent today," he added.