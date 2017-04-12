Apr 12, 2017 08:59 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
10-year benchmark bond yield to trade between 6.79-6.84%: Ajay Manglunia
The trading range for the 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to be 6.79-6.84 percent today, says Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss.
Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss said, "The bond market will wait for the retail inflation data to be released post market hours today, however no surprise is expected on this front.""Given the decent magnitude of the gains yesterday, the bias might be neutral today and the trading range for the 10-year benchmark bond yield is likely to be 6.79-6.84 percent today," he added.