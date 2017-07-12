10-year benchmark bond yield to trade between 6.45-6.50%: Dhawal Dalal

We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade between 6.45-6.50 percent in the near term, says Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss AMC.

Dhawal Dalal of Edelweiss AMC said, "Government bond prices surged on short covering and position building despite global bond yields at near-term peaks. We expect bond prices to remain rangebound in the near term after the recent run-up."