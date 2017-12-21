App
Dec 21, 2017 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Wockhardt jumps 5%, hits new 52-week high; Hindalco, Sun Pharma top gainers, Maruti most active

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Thursday morning with 1132 stocks advancing as against 423 declines while 422 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 1393 stocks advanced and 534 stocks declined while 72 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian benchmark indices were trading on a positive note on Thursday with the Sensex adding 17 points and was trading at 33794 while the Nifty gained 12 points and was trading at 10456.

Nifty Pharma was the outperforming sector gaining 1.3 percent led by Divis Labs, Sun Pharma and Glenmark Pharma.

Media stocks were also trading on a positive note as TV18 Broadcast jumped 2 percent while Zee Entertainment added 1.48 percent.Den Networks and Siti Cable were the other top gainers.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Zee Entertainment and Hindalco Industries which added 2 percent each while Sun Pharma, Hero Moto and Lupin were the other top gainers.

related news

The most active stocks were Wockhardt which jumped over 5 percent while Maruti, RComm and Religare Enterprises were the other active stocks.

The top Nifty losers included Mahindra & Mahindra and Infosys.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Wockhardt, Manappuram Finance, Religare Enterprises, Sadbhav Engineering and Pidilite Industries.

76 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Arvind, Biocon, Eveready, Jet Airways, United Spirits, Pidilite Industries, TV18 Broadcast and Wockhardt among others.

From the BSE, United Spirts, Emami, Wockhardt, Jet Airways and Kansai Nerolac were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

