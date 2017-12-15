Market Update: Vedanta, M&M top Nifty gainers, Future Cons jumps 8%; HDFC Bank, RIL most active

The Indian benchmark indices on Friday afternoon zoomed on the back of exit poll results with the Nifty up over 93 points while the Sensex jumped 280 points and was trading at 33531.

Bank Nifty outshined the broader indices and was up 1 percent led by HDFC Bank which jumped 2 percent followed by Bank of India, PNB, SBI and Yes Bank.

The midcap index was up 1.1 percent led by Apollo Tyres, GMR Infra, India Cements, Jain Irrigation, JSW Energy, L&T Finance, Sun TV and Voltas.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Vedanta which gained over 4 percent followed by Hindalco Industries, M&M, Coal India and Eicher Motors.

The most active stocks were HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Maruti, Jet Airways and Reliance Industries.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Future Consumer which jumped 8.5 percent followed by GHCL. Religare Enterprises was up close to 5 percent while PI Industries was up 4.7 percent.

38 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Century Ply, Mahindra & Mahindra and Relaxo Footwears.

79 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on the BSE including Maruti, HDFC Bank, M&M, TVS Motor, Tech Mahindra among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Friday afternoon with 1281 stocks advancing as against 362 declines. On the other hand, 1729 stocks advanced and 657 stocks declined on the BSE.

