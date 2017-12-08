Market Update: Unitech zooms 20%; HDFC Bank jumps 2%; Vedanta top gainer, Airtel most active

The Indian benchmark indices on Friday afternoon were trading on a positive note with the Nifty up 82 points or 0.81 percent while the Sensex added 254 points and was trading at 33203.

Bank Nifty was the outperforming sector which was up 1 percent led by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and Axis Bank.

Nifty Pharma was up over 1 percent led by Piramal Enterprises which jumped over 5 percent while Sun Pharma and Divis Labs were the other gainers.

CNX Realty was up 0.78 percent but it was Unitech which spiked close to 20 percent after buzz of Ministry of corporate affairs moving NCLT to take over company. The Ministry is seeking replacement of existing board members of Unitech with its nominees, CNBC-TV18 reports quoting sources.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most was Vedanta which jumped over 3 percent while Hindalco, Tata Steel, Maruti and HDFC Bank added over 2 percent each.

The most active stocks was Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel each gaining 2 percent while Motherson Sumi and Tata Steel were the other active stock.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Unitech which jumped 20 percent while Future Consumer zoomed 12.3 percent while Bombay Dyeing gained 8.8 percent. Balkrishna Industries and Ajanta Pharma were the other top Sensex gainers.

76 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including Abbott India, Balkrishna Industries, DLF, Maruti Suzuki, GAIL India, GSK Consumer, HUL and TVS Motor.

129 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on BSE including Maruti Suzuki, GSK Consumer, Britannia, TVS Motor, Finolex, Biocon and GAIL India.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Friday afternoon with 1123 stocks advancing as against 548 declines. On the other hand, 1616 stocks advanced and 954 stocks declined on the BSE.

Global research firm Morgan Stanley has an overweight call on Future Consumer with a target of Rs 95 per share. It believes that the company may be India's fisth largest FMCG company by FY21 and sees revenue growth of 3.2x over FY17-20.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy on DLF with a stop loss of 235, target of Rs 242.