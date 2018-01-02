Market Update: TVS Motors hits all-time high; ONGC, Bajaj Auto top gainers, ADAG stocks rally

The Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday morning were trading on a positive note on Monday with the Sensex adding 84 points and was trading at 33889 while the Nifty gained 38 points and was trading at 10473.

Nifty Realty was the outperforming sector adding 0.56 percent led by Unitech which jumped 2.6 percent followed by Prestige Estates.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were ONGC which was up over 2 percent while Bajaj Auto added 1.5 percent. Bharti Infratel, M&M and HCL Tech were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were Reliance Power which was up close to 4 percent while Reliance Naval and RIIL were the other active stocks.

The top Nifty losers included Eicher Motors and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included NLC India which zoomed over 7 percent while Dish TV, Videocon and Reliance Naval were the other top gainers.

59 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Chambal Fertilisers, L&T Infotech, MTNL, Reliance Industrial and Unitech.

TVS Motor Company jumped 3 percent hitting all-time high in the morning trade.

From the BSE, L&T Infotech, HEG, TVS Motor and Goodyear India were some of the stocks that hit new 52-week high.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Tuesday morning with 911 stocks advancing as against 662 declines while 417 remained unchanged. On the other hand, 959 stocks advanced and 1050 stocks declined while 66 remained unchanged on the BSE.